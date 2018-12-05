Supplies low for shelters helping migrants as holidays near

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS | December 4, 2018 at 11:42 AM HST - Updated December 4 at 5:08 PM
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Volunteer shelters along the U.S.-Mexico border say they are getting hit with an expected surge of new migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. who need temporary housing.

Nonprofit groups and churches are racing to get donated clothes, diapers, cots and meals for Central American migrants as the holidays approach.

Christine Misquez of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Cathedral in southern New Mexico says volunteers plan to open two more shelters to accommodate the thousands of families that are expected to need places to stay. The cathedral already houses dozens of families every week after federal immigration authorities release detainees.

The Trump administration in recent weeks has been releasing detained immigrants from Central America as a quicker pace than before, putting a strain on shelters from San Diego to South Texas.