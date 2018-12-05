Protest against TMT project to take place at UH-Manoa campus

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -University of Hawaii at Manoa faculty, staff and students will protest against the Thirty Meter Telescope on Wednesday.
They want UH President David Lassner, UH Board of Regents and TMT officials to stop plans for construction atop Mauna Kea.
The group also wants Mauna Kea administrative rules — restricting Native Hawaiian spiritual and customary practices — thrown out.
Last week, the state Supreme Court sided with the $1.4 billion project.
Opponents filed a motion for the court to reconsider its Oct. 30 ruling that upheld TMT’s construction permit. There’s still no word on when construction could resume.
The protest will take place at noon in front of Hawaii Hall at UH-Manoa.
