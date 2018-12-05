Planning for Hololani seawall violated state law, judge rules

KAHANA, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A recent ruling determined state law was violated in the planning of a controversial sea wall in West Maui.
Judge Joe Cardoza ruled that Maui County’s former planning director broke state law when he approved changes to the sea wall near the Hololani Resort Condominiums in Kahana.
The changes required the project to obtain another environmental impact statement before being approved.
Opponents of the project sued in an attempt to stop the wall from being built over concerns about shoreline jurisdiction. Supporters said the wall was needed to stop extreme erosion.
Construction of the wall — which is projected to stand at 370-feet long and 12-feet high when completed — began in August.
