No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 7.6-mag earthquake in South Pacific

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a strong earthquake in the South Pacific.
The earthquake struck near the Loyalty Islands around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday.
Preliminary measurements say it registered as a 7.6 magnitude.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said, “A tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake, however, based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii.”
The Loyalty Islands are located near New Caledonia.
This story will be updated.
