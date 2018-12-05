Military training will lead to an uptick in noisy skies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More military aircraft will be in the skies above Honolulu for the next two weeks.
Starting Wednesday, the Hawaii Air National Guard will be hosting another Sentry Aloha Exercise. It will involve more than 800 military personnel and 30 aircraft from nine states.
The simulated combat exercises will include F-15 Eagles, F-18 Hornets, and the Hawaiian Raptors, based at Hickam.
Sentry Aloha lasts until December 19. Aircraft will be taking off from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
