Maui man gets probation in baseball bat attack on roommate

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - A Maui man convicted of attacking his roommate with a baseball bat has been sentenced to four years of probation and 200 hours of community service.
The Maui News reports 39-year-old Charles Ribbel was sentenced last week after pleading no contest to charges of burglary, assault, terroristic threatening and bail jumping.
Prosecutors say Ribbel had argued with his roommate over rent in June. The man retreated to his room, and Ribbel later entered with a bat, smashing the man’s property.
Ribbel claimed he never struck the roommate.
Judge Rhonda Loo pointed to a police report, noting the victim went to the hospital claiming he was hit with the bat four times.
Ribbel was also ordered to complete anger management classes and to write an apology letter to the victim.
