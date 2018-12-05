Local Connection: UH and St. Louis Football

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The university of Hawaii football team certainly has earned the respect of this community for its regular season performance which led to its invitation to the Hawaii bowl.
It was truly an unexpected turn-around season – with a bit of a roller-coaster thrown in.
But despite some dramatic ups and downs – this team consistently showed character and a never-quit attitude.
But we should also congratulate another successful school football program for its decision not to play a game.
The St. Louis Crusaders were once again by far the top team in Hawaii high school football – and one of the top in the nation.
But when offered a chance to play in a national bowl game December 22nd in Phoenix, they declined.
St. Louis President Glenn Medeiros said the game was just an exhibition, not a title game, and would interfere with finals week and holiday plans for many families.
It must have been a tough decision for a school and team with so much pride in its football program. But when it comes to priorities in life for kids in high school – it was the right call.
It shows that even a school known for football can be known for sticking with its core values of education, community and family.
And now – the St. Louis players can join the rest of us in cheering on UH at the Hawaii Bowl on December 22.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.