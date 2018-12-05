Heading to the Eagles or Guns N' Roses concerts? Here’s what you need to know

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of fans will descend on Aloha Stadium on Friday to watch the Eagles live in concert. The following day, Guns N' Roses will take the stage.
The back-to-back concerts are highly-anticipated — and are expected to generate a fair amount of traffic.
The Eagles concert kicks off at 7 p.m., and will feature special guest Jack Johnson.
Gates open at 5 p.m.
The Guns N' Roses concert starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, and gates open at 4:30 p.m.
Aloha Stadium will have limited parking, and there will also be a number of offsite parking lots available.
Concertgoers are also being urged to bring refillable beverage containers rather than single-use plastic bottles.
At the Eagles concert, attendees who make alcohol purchases will get them in a Plastic Free Hawaii reusable cup.
For a full list of alternative parking lots and more details on the events, click here.
