Heading to the Eagles or Guns N' Roses concerts? Here’s what you need to know
By HNN Staff | December 4, 2018 at 4:20 PM HST - Updated December 4 at 4:26 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of fans will descend on Aloha Stadium on Friday to watch the Eagles live in concert. The following day, Guns N' Roses will take the stage.

The back-to-back concerts are highly-anticipated — and are expected to generate a fair amount of traffic.

The Eagles concert kicks off at 7 p.m., and will feature special guest Jack Johnson.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

The Guns N' Roses concert starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, and gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Aloha Stadium will have limited parking, and there will also be a number of offsite parking lots available.

Concertgoers are also being urged to bring refillable beverage containers rather than single-use plastic bottles.

At the Eagles concert, attendees who make alcohol purchases will get them in a Plastic Free Hawaii reusable cup.

For a full list of alternative parking lots and more details on the events, click here.

