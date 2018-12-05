1 firefighter suffers lacerations to his hand while battling a Maui structure fire

HONOKOHAU, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the Honokohau Valley Tuesday evening.
Crews were called out just after 5:30 p.m. Firefighters from Napili, Lahaina and Wailea responded.
When they arrived on scene, firefighters found a makeshift structure fully involved in flames along with an area of 60 feet by 40 feet of loose piled items also on fire, MFD said.
“Firefighters worked to quickly knock down flames and contain the fire. Because of the arrangement and large amount of loose items which were involved, complete extinguishment was not officially declared until 9:42 p.m.,” MFD added.
Fire officials said one firefighter was injured, suffering lacerations to his hands. He was taken to the Maui Medical Center for treatment and later released.
Flames caused an estimated $5,000 in damage. The cause remains undetermined.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.