Elderly California man dies while snorkeling at a Maui beach

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A visitor to Maui died in an apparent drowning Monday morning.
The Maui Fire Department said around 9:30 a.m., crews responded to the north end of Maluaka Beach in Makena.
Officials said the victim was reportedly snorkeling with his wife when she noticed him unresponsive and called for help. Bystanders assisted in getting the man to shore.
Once on the beach, CPR was initiated. Fire and ocean safety crews continued these lifesaving efforts, but they were unsuccessful.
Medics pronounced the 71-year-old man from California dead at the scene. MFD did not immediately provide his name.
