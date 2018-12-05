Big surf and breezy trades ahead

Breezy trade winds will dominate the weather picture over the next few days, with just a few showers for windward slopes. There’s a wind advisory through Wednesday morning for the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island. The winds will back off slightly Thursday as a cold front passes to the north. Some of the leftover moisture from the front will sink toward the islands over the weekend, but we’re not expecting heavy rain. Meanwhile, windy weather is in the forecast for the weekend, so it could be rather gusty for the runners in Sunday’s Honolulu Marathon.