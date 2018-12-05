After nearly 2 years, Pools of Oheo at Haleakala to reopen

The National Park Service says the Pools of Oheo at Haleakala National Park will reopen on Thursday after nearly two years of being closed. (Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | December 5, 2018 at 7:41 AM HST - Updated December 5 at 7:41 AM

HALEAKALA, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) -Nearly two years after closing, the Pools of Oheo will reopen again Thursday.

Park officials said the site at Haleakala National Park closed in January 217 when a rockslide injured a visitor.

Officials said even though it is reopening, it can still be dangerous as water quality varies, and violent flash floods or rockslides can happen at any time.

Injuries — and even death — have occurred.

They’re asking visitors to be respectful of the area which is considered sacred by Native Hawaiians.

