After nearly 2 years, Pools of Oheo at Haleakala to reopen

HALEAKALA, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) -Nearly two years after closing, the Pools of Oheo will reopen again Thursday.
Park officials said the site at Haleakala National Park closed in January 217 when a rockslide injured a visitor.
Officials said even though it is reopening, it can still be dangerous as water quality varies, and violent flash floods or rockslides can happen at any time.
Injuries — and even death — have occurred.
They’re asking visitors to be respectful of the area which is considered sacred by Native Hawaiians.
