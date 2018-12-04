Video captures Florida trooper getting hit by out-of-control car

HOBE SOUND, FL (WPEC/CNN) - A Florida trooper is in the hospital after he was hit by a car spinning out of control.
The accident happened Monday near Hobe Sound, north of West Palm Beach.
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper identified as Mithil Patel was working a crash on Interstate 95. At the same time, officials said a Chevrolet Express work van ran into the back of a black Audi, causing it to careen toward the officer.
With only a split second to spare, Patel pushed another man to the side and took the brunt of the impact, getting hit straight on and flying into the air.
According to FHP, Patel, 31, has suffered serious injuries.
The driver of the work van was identified as Clifford Perry, 43, and the driver of the Audi was identified as Jenna Baxter, 24.
It isn’t clear if anyone has been charged yet in the accident, which remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WPEC via CNN. All rights reserved.