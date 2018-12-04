Trade winds picking up, big swell on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will prevail through the week, becoming breezy and gusty on Tuesday and again by the weekend. Showers will be focused along windward slopes through much of the week under the trades. Moisture from a dissipating front will keep windward Big Island somewhat wet, while leeward areas remain rather dry. The trailing end of another weak front will bring an increase in rainfall as it moves down the island chain over the weekend.