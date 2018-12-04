Trade winds picking up, big swell on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will prevail through the week, becoming breezy and gusty on Tuesday and again by the weekend. Showers will be focused along windward slopes through much of the week under the trades. Moisture from a dissipating front will keep windward Big Island somewhat wet, while leeward areas remain rather dry. The trailing end of another weak front will bring an increase in rainfall as it moves down the island chain over the weekend.
Building high pressure northwest of the islands will lead to trade winds increasing again late Friday over the weekend. In fact, winds may get rather breezy by the later part of the weekend.
The current small northwest swell will slowly fade through Tuesday. A new large northwest swell associated with an intense low over the northwest Pacific several days ago, will build Tuesday afternoon, peak Tuesday night and Wednesday, then slowly lower through the remainder of the week. Warning level surf is expected along exposed north and west facing shores during the peak of the event, with advisory level surf possibly continuing through Friday night.
