Tagovailoa named Heisman Trophy finalist

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named a finalist for the 2018 Heisman Trophy,
The former Saint Louis star is the fourth player with ties to Hawaii to be named a finalist for college football’s most prestigious individual award along with former Rainbow Warrior quarterback Colt Brennan, former Oregon signal-caller Marcus Mariota and former Notre Dame linebacker, Manti Te’o.
Tagovailoa is the second quarterback from Saint Louis School to be a finalist for the Heisman after Mariota.
Alongside Tagovailoa are two other quarterbacks: Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins.
Murray has thrown for 4,053 yards this season along with 51 total touchdowns (40 pass, 11 rush). Haskins has thrown for 4,580 yards and 52 total touchdowns (47 pass, 5 rush). Tagovailoa, who has rarely played in the fourth quarter this season, has thrown for 3,353 yards and scored 42 total touchdown s (37 pass, 5 rush).
The announcement was made on ESPN this afternoon during Monday Night Countdown.
