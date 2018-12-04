Small business owners upbeat about companies, look to expand

The survey also shows owners are less worried about health care costs than they were a year ago even as the price of insurance is still an issue for many. Sixty-three percent called health care a concern, compared to 72 percent a year ago. Owners were also less concerned about consumer spending, commodities prices, the strength of the dollar and minimum wage increases. But they were slightly more concerned about interest rates, not surprising considering that the Federal Reserve has raised rates four times in the past year.