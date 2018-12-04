Should social media check be required to get a gun license?

In this photo taken from a video shot on Nov. 28, 2018, Mike Carnevale places his hand on the back of Mark Hennesey while instructing him at the American Tactical Systems' indoor range in Green Island, New York. The application process for handgun licenses would be expanded under a bill before the New York state Legislature. The bill would require handgun applicants to turn over log-in information so investigators could look at three years' worth of Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and Instagram postings. Google, Yahoo and Bing searches over the previous year also would be checked. (AP Photo/Michael Hill) (AP)