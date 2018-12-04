NFL’s Ngata, Smith-Schuster named honorary captains for 2019 Polynesian Bowl

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2019 Polynesian Bowl just keeps getting better and better.
Two-time Super Bowl champion and defensive tackle Haloti Ngata will be an honorary captain for the upcoming Polynesian Bowl alongside rising star wide receiver, JuJu Smith-Schuster, according to the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.
Ngata is a five-time NFL Pro Bowler and was drafted in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He currently plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Smith-Schuster, who was named the 2017 Polynesian Pro Player of the Year, is exploding onto the scene in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers after an all-rookie season a year ago.
Past Polynesian Bowl captains include the likes of Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, Baltimore Ravens guard Ronnie Stanley, San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman DeForest Buckner and New England Patriots defensive lineman Danny Shelton.
The 2019 Polynesian Bowl takes place Saturday, January 19th at Aloha Stadium.
