Mail delivery to be suspended for National Day of Mourning

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Trump has proclaimed Wednesday a National Day of Mourning to honor former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday at 94.
Out of respect for the 41st president, the U.S. Postal Service will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activities nationwide Wednesday.
“We will provide limited package delivery service on that day to ensure that our network remains fluid and we do not experience any impacts to our package delivery operations that might negatively affect our customers or business partners during the remainder of our busy holiday season," the USPS said, in a statement.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management said that most other federal offices will also close Wednesday except those that cannot cease operations because of national security, defense or other essential purposes.
Federal workers are being given the day off.
