The Latest: Ukraine seeks NATO support over Russia standoff

Lids emblazoned with a Ukrainian emblem cover the barrels on a gun mount aboard a Ukrainian coast guard ship in the Sea of Azov port of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. The Ukrainian military has been on increased readiness as part of martial law introduced in the country in the wake of the Nov. 25, 2018 incident in the Sea of Azov, in which the Russian coast guard fired upon and seized three Ukrainian navy vessels along with their crews. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) (AP)