Kapolei City Lights to include tree lighting, parade and games

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kapolei Hale will kick off the holidays Saturday with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
Other festivities include live music, carnival games, Santa photos, and an electric light parade — all for free. There will also be food trucks available for food purchases on site.
The event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the entertainment stage for live music along Ala Kahakawai Street and the lighting ceremony in front of Kapolei Hale on Uluohia Street.
The parade starts at 6 p.m. and will include marching bands and decorated cars. It will start on Kapolei Parkway and Ft. Barrett Road and will end at the Kapolei Hale.
Once the parade arrives at the Hale, the tree lighting ceremony will take place.
For more information, visit www.kapoleicitylights.com.
