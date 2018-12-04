Hawaii tree-killing disease spreads on Kauai

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) - A fungal pathogen that kills trees native to Hawaii has been discovered in two more areas on Kauai.
The Garden Island reports three more trees have tested positive for rapid ohia death after it was found for the first time on the island in 14 trees in the Moloaa Forest Reserve in early May.
The new trees are located on privately owned land in Halelea Moku and near the Lihue-Koloa Forest Reserve.
Kauai forest program director Melissa Fisher says only one of the disease's two forms has been found on Kauai, the less aggressive one.
Rapid ohia death has affected more than 210 square miles (546 square kilometers) of forest since it was discovered on the Big Island more than four years ago.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.