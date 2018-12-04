FDA: Potentially toxic levels of vitamin D found in some pet foods

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The FDA is investigating potentially toxic levels of vitamin D in several dry pet foods.
Vitamin D is essential for dogs, but very high amounts can cause problems.
The FDA said pet owners with impacted food should dispose of it.
Eight brands are affected by the warning. Excess Vitamin D in a pet’s diet can include a number of symptoms, including vomiting, excessive drooling or weight loss.
For a full list of impacts pet food brands and varieties, click here.
