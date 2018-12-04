10-cannon salute honoring Ige’s inauguration startles students nearby

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A traditional 10-cannon salute Monday startled many people at the David Ige’s inauguration — including students at the nearby St. Andrew’s Schools.
People in the audience, including a camera operator, jumped at loud booms resounding outside the state Capitol and students across the street say they panicked.
Kindergartener Jigen Pavo said “people ran away” from the noise.
One parent said his daughter is still traumatized and is requesting a mental health follow-up.
Meanwhile, ninth grader Jenna Matsumoto said the “loud noises” caused a lot of commotion on campus.
“We all went outside, there was people everywhere,” Matsumoto said. "The little kids downstairs were kind of running around.”
The Hawaii National Guard notified the media about the noise, but Dr. Ruth Feltcher, the head of St. Andrew’s Schools, says no one told them.
“We were unaware of what the loud sounds were at the time they were heard, but thought they might be related to the Governor’s inauguration," Feltcher said. “After making several phone calls, we confirmed that it was cannon fire related to the inauguration ceremony.”
School officials said they sent out an “all-school communication” that there was no danger to students or staff.
The Governor’s office quickly issued an apology for not letting them know in advance.
