Big Island eatery earns big honor thanks to its magnificent malasadas

HONOKAA (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s no surprise that a Honokaa eatery is one of the new inductees in the 2018 Hawaii Restaurant Association’s Hall of Fame.
Tex Drive In has been serving its magnificent malasadas for almost 50 years.
It was the only restaurant from the Big Island to make into the Hall of Fame this year.
Their unique malasadas have become a fan favorite and come plain or diners can pick one of 13 fillings.
While chocolate and bavarian crème are popular flavors, the mango and guava malasadas are the hottest sellers.
The drive in’s original owners Ernest Souza “Tex” Texeira and his wife, Elizabeth opened the restaurant in 1969.
Sounds yummy? Tex Drive In is located in Honokaa on the Hamakua Coast.
