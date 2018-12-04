Another warning-level NW swell set to rise

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another warning level swell is forecast to arrive on north and west-facing shores of the smaller main Hawaiian islands Tuesday night and Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf warning from noon Tuesday until noon Thursday for the north and west shores of Kauai and Niihau. The warning will be in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday until noon Thursday for the north and west shores of Oahu and Molokai and the north-facing shores of Maui.
There’s also a high surf advisory posted for the north and west shores of the Big Island from midnight Tuesday night until noon Thursday.
Forecasters expect waves on north and west shores of Kauai and Niihau to rise rapidly to 15 to 20 feet by Tuesday afternoon and then peak at 25 to 35 feet Tuesday night and Wednesday before lowering to 20 to 25 feet Thursday morning.
North shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui will have waves rapidly building to 10 to 14 feet by Tuesday afternoon, peaking at 25 to 35 feet Tuesday night and Wednesday, and then lowering to 20 to 25 feet Thursday morning.
Surf along west shores of Oahu and Molokai will peak at 18 to 24 feet Tuesday night and Wednesday before lowering to to 15 to 20 feet Thursday morning.
On the Big Island, surf will build to 10 to 15 feet along exposed north-facing shores and 6 to 10 feet along west facing shores.
This swell is not expected to be as large as last week’s massive long-period swell that brought 45 foot waves to some north shore areas of the islands.
At last check, organizers of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational said the Eddie would not run this week because the storm that generated the swell is moving too quickly to produce consistent surf. The famed contest is held only when there are consistent waves of at least 20 feet, Hawaiian style height.
