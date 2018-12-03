UH Manoa reports record-setting graduation rates for Native Hawaiians and Filipinos

MANOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii at Manoa is reporting record-setting numbers in the four-year graduation rate for two ethnic groups: Native Hawaiians and Filipinos.
According to the university, the four-year graduation rate for first-time freshmen increased over the last eight years from 10.3 percent to 32.3 percent for Native Hawaiian students, and from 13.8 percent to 37.7 percent for Filipino students.
Meanwhile, the overall four-year graduation rate has hit an all-time high at 35.2 percent. This surpassed the previous 2017 record of 34 percent of students graduating on time.
“We are, of course, very proud of the steady climb of our overall four-year graduation rate and are confident that it will continue,” said UH President and UH Manoa Interim Chancellor David Lassner.
“We are most proud of the graduation rate increase among Native Hawaiians and Filipinos. These two ethnic groups were long ago identified as underserved when it comes to higher education and we have worked hard to increase their enrollment and college success,” Lassner added.
The university has a robust collection of programs that serve these student groups.
UH also reports that retention rates for students has increased.
About 79.1 percent of students returned for their sophomore year which is up from 76.6 percent retention rate.
