Trump and Xi agreement buys time in trade war

In Buenos Aires, they did reach such an accord. Trump agreed to delay the scheduled U.S. tariff increase for 90 days while the two sides negotiate over the administration's technology-related complaints. In return, China agreed to buy what the White House called a "not yet agreed upon, but very substantial" amount of U.S. products to help narrow America's gaping trade deficit with China. If the Chinese did eventually increase such purchases, it would be warmly welcomed in the U.S. Farm Belt, where producers of soybeans and other crops have been hurt by Beijing's retaliatory tariffs.