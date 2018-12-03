Trade winds building, huge swell on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will hold through Wednesday. A weak cold front will move into the region on Thursday and Friday with clouds and showers drifting in from the northwest over the islands on Friday and Saturday. Showers will linger over the Big Island through Sunday as another high pressure system north of the state brings a return to breezy trade winds. Expect periods of showers that favor windward and mountain slopes.
The current small northwest swell will slowly fade tonight and Monday, with another small reinforcing northwest swell arriving Monday and holding through Tuesday. Surf associated with these swells will remain well below advisory levels. A new large northwest swell associated with an intense low over the northwest Pacific, will build through the day on Tuesday, peak Tuesday night and Wednesday, then slowly lower through the remainder of the week. Warning level surf is expected along exposed north and west facing shores during the peak of the event, with advisory level surf possibly continuing through Friday.
