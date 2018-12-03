Trade winds building, huge swell on the way

The current small northwest swell will slowly fade tonight and Monday, with another small reinforcing northwest swell arriving Monday and holding through Tuesday. Surf associated with these swells will remain well below advisory levels. A new large northwest swell associated with an intense low over the northwest Pacific, will build through the day on Tuesday, peak Tuesday night and Wednesday, then slowly lower through the remainder of the week. Warning level surf is expected along exposed north and west facing shores during the peak of the event, with advisory level surf possibly continuing through Friday.