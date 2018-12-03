Tagovailoa no longer favorite for Heisman

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tua Tagovailoa’s stranglehold as the odds-on favorite for the Heisman Trophy have taken a significant hit after this past Saturday’s performance against Georgia in the SEC title game.
Tagovailoa, who was a -400 favorite to hoist the Heisman just last week, is now an underdog for college football’s most prestigious individual award as Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray has a slight lead in the race, according to OddsShark.
Murray had a standout performance in the Big 12 title game in a win over Texas, passing for 379 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Tagovailoa went down with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter against the Bulldogs, and did little to impress the Heisman voters beforehand.
The former Saint Louis star threw for just 164 yards on 10-of-25 passing, one touchdown and two interceptions.
While Murray has taken over as the odds-on favorite for the award, the race is far from over as Heisman ballots are turned in today. The finalists for the award will be announced later this evening.
