No. 7 UCF to face No. 11 LSU in Fiesta Bowl

TIGERS ON THE RUN: One area where LSU can exploit UCF's defense is on the ground. The Knights are among the FBS' worst defenses against the run, giving up 227.4 yards per game. LSU's Nick Brossette has rushed for 922 yards and 14 TDs, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire has gained 626 yards and seven TDs on the ground. QB Joe Burrow, who has thrown for 2,500 yards and 12 TDs, is an adept runner as well, adding seven scores rushing.