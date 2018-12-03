Next Minnesota House speaker will dump master mute button

FILE - In this May 13, 2017 file photo, Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman is seen at the start of the 2017 Governor's Fishing Opener in St. Cloud, Minn. Hortman, the incoming Democratic speaker, says one of the first things she'll do when she takes over is order the master mute button removed that has been used in the chamber to silence debate. The Republican leadership quietly had the button installed on the back of the rostrum during a renovation of the House chamber after the 2015 session came to a raucous end. (Dave Schwarz/The St. Cloud Times via AP, File) (AP)