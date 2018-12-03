Medical Examiner release cause of NFL star Vince Manuwai’s death

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s Medical Examiner has released the cause behind NFL star Vince Manuwai’s death.
On Monday, the ME said Manuwai’s death was caused by ecstasy intoxication along with other significant conditions of recent cocaine use. His death was classified as accidental.
Manuwai was found unresponsive on Nov. 4 at a Kakaako apartment complex. The 38-year-old was then taken to Straub where he was pronounced dead.
He was remembered for his generous spirit and athletic ability.
Once a UH football star, he went on to the NFL and was drafted in the third round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2003.
In mid-November, friends and family came together for a candlelight vigil at his alma mater, Farrington High School.
