Mariota leads Titans to fourth quarter comeback against Jets, 26-22

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Tennessee Titans kept it late, but came out on top of the New York Jets Sunday afternoon in an improbable 26-22 win.
Quarterback Marcus Mariota threw the go-ahead 11-yard touchdown to receiver Corey Davis with 36 seconds remaining in the game to cap off a six-play, 86-yard drive in 70 seconds.
The former Heisman Trophy winner threw for 282 yards on 20-of-35 passing with two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 43 yards on four attempts.
After falling behind early, the Titans had to rattle off 13-straight points to seal the win, overcoming what was a 16-point deficit. Mariota shook off a rough start to the game that included a pick-six in the opening quarter of play, falling behind 10-0 with a matter of minutes.
The Jets actually had an opportunity to retake the lead in the final minute of play after Tennessee scored, but a Josh McCown pass wound up in the arms of a thankful Malcolm Butler.
The Titans improved to 6-6 with the win. They’ll move on to face AFC South divisional rival the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday night.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.