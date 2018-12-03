Looking to buy a home? Apply for Maui County’s assistance program for first-time home buyers

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Are you looking to buy a home for the first time and need some financial help?
Maui County will be accepting applications for its First-Time Home Buyer’s Down Payment Assistance Program starting Monday.
The program is designed to help low to above-moderate income first-time home buyers get a down payment and help with closing costs.
The county’s housing division will allocate grants up to $30,000 to qualified applicants who are eligible.
Each eligible borrower will only receive financial help up to five percent of the purchase price or appraisal value. The actual amount of funding will be determined by need and on a case-by-case basis.
Interested parties must submit a completed application and a credit pre-approval letter from a mortgage lender who’s authorized to conduct business in Hawaii.
Applications must be submitted, by mail or hand-delivery, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2019 to the housing division administration office.
Applicants will be selected for assistance through a lottery drawing process on Jan. 17, 2019.
For more information visit the housing division administration office or call 808-270-1741.
