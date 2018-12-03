LIVE: Ceremony for Pres. George. H.W. Bush at nation’s capital

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The body of George H.W. Bush has returned for the last time to Washington, D.C., where the 41st president will be honored in a special ceremony.
Watch a livestream of the ceremony here.
Bush, who was president from 1989 to 1993, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol rotunda for a ceremony and public visitation from Monday through Wednesday.
An invitation-only funeral service is set for Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral.
Bush died Friday at the age of 94.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.