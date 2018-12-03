LIVE: Ceremony for Pres. George. H.W. Bush at nation’s capital

Members of the military carry the casket of President George H.W. Bush to the plane for transport to Washington, DC on Monday. The former president will lie in state at the Capital.
By HNN Staff | December 3, 2018 at 11:37 AM HST - Updated December 3 at 11:56 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The body of George H.W. Bush has returned for the last time to Washington, D.C., where the 41st president will be honored in a special ceremony.

Bush, who was president from 1989 to 1993, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol rotunda for a ceremony and public visitation from Monday through Wednesday.

An invitation-only funeral service is set for Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral.

Bush died Friday at the age of 94.

