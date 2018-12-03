Kekaha woman charged, accused of stealing almost $365K from U.S. government

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kekaha woman who once worked for the Navy at Kauai’s Pacific Missile Range Facility has been charged with wire fraud.
According to court documents, Rowenalynn Yorkman is accused of stealing almost $365,000 from the U.S. Government.
Between January 2011 and January 2017, Yorkman allegedly pulled off the scheme during her time as a travel clerk. She’s accused of manipulating the Defense Travel System — a system used to pay for and track travel out of PMRF — to reroute money into her personal accounts.
The 48-year-old allegedly falsified travel reimbursement documents for other staff, though no other staff members were involved in the alleged scheme.
Yorkman allegedly wired the money from Hawaii to her bank account in Fairfax, Virginia.
