Judge sentences former police officer to 1 year probation in fatal cyclist crash case

KEALAKEKUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii County police officer will not serve jail time after a jury found him guilty of misdemeanor, negligent homicide for fatally striking a cyclist in 2015.
Judge Melvin Fujino of the 3rd Circuit Court sentenced Jody Buddemeyer to one year probation with special conditions on Friday.
Those special conditions state that Buddemeyer will be committed to the Department of Public Safety, where he will be monitored for 60 days with electronic monitoring.
He was on trial for fatally hitting experienced cyclist Jeffrey Surnow more than three years ago.
