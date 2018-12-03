‘I don’t understand why the old lines are still visible’: West side driver blames crash on poor road maintenance

NANIKULI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A concerned driver is speaking up after he says poorly painted traffic lines caused a crash in Nanikuli.
Christopher Lai says his car and an SUV struck each other yesterday near the Nanakuli Shopping Center.
“If it had been a smaller vehicle like a motorcycle or a moped, you know, you hit those riders and they go down,” Lai said.
The collision happened in the town bound lanes of Farrington Highway where early this year, the state widened the road and added a turning lane through most of Nanikuli. Those two lanes of traffic have to deliberately move over toward the shoulder but the original traffic lines are still visible and the newly painted lines have faded.
Lai says what happened to him was relatively minor, but he’s warning other drivers before something much worse takes place.
“We were both coming down this way and there is a point where the lanes deflect to the right because they added this turning lane, but the old line and the place where the dots, the rumble strip used to be, they’re still visible,” Lai added.
Lai says he followed the line that he was supposed to follow, but the driver next to him kept going straight in the old lane.
“He was an out-of-state driver and was not familiar with the road and he just followed the wrong line,” Lai said.
Just a short distance from where this happened in the Honolulu-bound direction the lanes look like they were freshly painted just a short time ago.
Hawaii News Now reached out to DOT to see when this section of Farrington Highway will be repainted, but we haven’t heard back.
