Holloway’s mysterious medical issues back at UFC 226 under private investigation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s officially fight week for Waianae native Max Holloway, who is set to defend his UFC featherweight title this Saturday night against No. 1 contender Brian Ortega.
It’s a fight that was supposed to happen this July until Holloway was forced to pull out due to what was called at the time, “concussion-like symptoms.”
“That last one when I was in Vegas, it all happened from that first meal,” Holloway said. “I was still eating 2,500 calories a day. I was still drinking water normally actually and all this stuff. And then it happened. It’s anon-going investigation but at the end of the day, I feel good.”
On Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show earlier this morning, Holloway confirmed to Helwani that there is a private investigation in place to figure out the exact cause of Holloway’s medical issues that occurred just days before his title defense against Ortega.
Holloway has reportedly passed multiple medical tests from the Toronto Athletic Commission ahead of Saturday’s UFC 231 main event.
After being forced out of three fights so far in 2018, Saturday’s fight will be Holloway’s first since December 2017 when he defended his title for the first time against former champion Jose Aldo.
