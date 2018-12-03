Here’s why you won’t be hearing the monthly emergency siren test today

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The outdoor emergency siren siren alert system won’t be tested for the month of December.
According to the state, the test, which runs on the first work day of every month, has been suspended to avoid interfering with various inaugural events scheduled around the state at that time.
Gov. David Ige and Lt. Gov-Elect Josh Green will be sworn in at Noon at the state capitol. Other county mayors across the state are also scheduled to be inaugurated.
The sirens are sounded in the event of emergencies and threats to the state and are crucial in alerting the public to impending danger.
The public may contact emergency management and county civil defense agencies to report siren operation issues at the following numbers:
Hawaii County (808) 935-0031
Maui County (808) 270-7285
City and County of Honolulu (808) 723-8960
Kauai County (808) 241-1800
