Hawaiian Airlines turns around a flight to Sydney after hydraulic system issue

“HA451, bound for Sydney, Australia, returned to Honolulu International Airport this afternoon after a cockpit light indicated low pressure in one of the A330 aircraft’s three hydraulic systems. Out of an abundance of caution, the Captain elected to return to Honolulu. This was about 1:25 into the flight. The Captain did not declare an emergency and the airplane landed without incident. The 201 passengers on board have been provided meal vouchers and will be accommodated on the first available flight”