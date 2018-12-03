Fire causes $75K in damage to a Kealia home on Kauai

By Dillon Ancheta | December 2, 2018 at 2:20 PM HST - Updated December 2 at 2:20 PM

KEALIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire investigators are looking into what sparked a house fire in Kealia Saturday night.

Kauai fire officials say the fire started around 9:40 p.m. inside a home on Kaao Road, in Kealia. They were dispatched around 9:40 p.m.

The occupant was not home at the time the fire began.

When crews got there, they found the one-bedroom unit fully engulfed in flames.

Extinguishing the fire took about 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Fire inspectors estimate damages to the structure and its contents to be roughly $75,000.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross are assisting the occupant of the home.

The cause is still under investigation.

