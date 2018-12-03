Couple thanks NYPD for finding engagement ring dropped down grate

In this Dec. 1, 2018 photo provided by the New York City Police Department, an engagement ring recovered by the NYPD below a Times Square utility grate is shown in New York. Police say a man was proposing to his girlfriend just before midnight Friday when he dropped the ring and it fell about eight feet down a utility grate. Police were initially unable to find the ring on Friday night when the couple sought their assistance but located it Saturday morning, and have since made contact with the couple.. (NYPD via AP) (AP)