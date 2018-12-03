Convicted murderer escapes from jail in Oklahoma

STILLWATER, OK (KFOR/CNN) - A man with a lengthy history with the law, including a murder conviction, broke out of an Oklahoma jail and remained on the run Monday.
Authorities say Patrick Walker was able to do it by assuming another person’s identity. Also known as Notty Walker, the inmate and fugitive is on the run after he escaped from the Payne County Jail on Thursday.
He was already serving time in prison for first-degree murder and was in court for a hearing.
Walker had already spent years behind bars.
In 2001, he was charged with robbery with a firearm in Oklahoma County, but it was dismissed. In 2003, he was convicted in Oklahoma County of the murder charge, along with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and shooting with the intent to kill.
He was charged with assault and battery on a corrections officer in November.
Not long before his escape from jail, his cell mate, Charles Pendarvis, posted bond and was getting bailed out. But Walker took advantage instead, authorities say.
"As far as how he was able to do that, we understood that one of his cell mates - he was able to get that inmate's identification from him and basically assumed his name," said Matt Elliott, a spokesman for the Department of Corrections.
Pretending to be Pendarvis, Walker was able to walk free from jail.
"We've got determined members of law enforcement from the U.S. Marshals all the way down to county deputies, state troopers all over the state looking for this guy," Elliott said. "We work with them all the time."
Anyone with information about Walker's whereabouts was asked to contact the police.
Copyright 2018 KFOR via CNN. All rights reserved.