Amid bid to defend national title, Waianae youth football team falls in quarterfinals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu team that sought to defend its national Pop Warner football title lost in the quarterfinals of the competition Sunday.
The Waianae Tigers faced off against the Virginia Beach Mustangs from New Jersey in the 62nd annual Pop Warner Super Bowl, which was held at Disney World in Orlando.
The division one junior pee wee team lost to the Mustangs 20 to zero.
The Oahu team won the Pop Warner national title, which is considered the most prestigious national youth football championship, in 2017.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.