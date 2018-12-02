UCF pulls off incredible 56-41 comeback over Memphis, extends winning streak to 25 games

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Even without the services of quarterback McKenzie Milton, the UCF Knights pulled off an incredible 56-41 comeback win over Memphis in the ACC title game.
With the win, UCF has now won the conference title two years in a row, going undefeated over the span of 25 games - the nation’s longest current winning streak.
Freshman Darriel Mack Jr. replaced Milton, who injured his right knee last week against South Florida, threw for 348 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for four scores, tying a school record in the process.
UCF was down 24-7 at one stage before going on an incredible second half run that saw the Knights take its first lead of the game at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
The win was dedicated to Milton, a former Mililani Trojan, who watched the game from home as he recovers from his kene injury.
With the win, UCF has guaranteed itself a berth for a New Year’s bowl with a chance of making the College Football Playoff, even though the Knights are on the outside looking in.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.