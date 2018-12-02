Opihi pickers rescued from a steep Hamakua cliff overnight

HAMAKUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two opihi pickers on Hawaii Island were rescued around 1 a.m. Sunday from a steep Hamakua Coast cliff.
According to the Hawaii County Fire Department, two men scaled down a 100-foot embankment. They used a rope scaling system to scale down another 100-foot vertical cliff in an attempt to make it to the shoreline to pick opihi.
Crews from the Laupahoehoe station responded along with medics from Honokaa.
Officials added that 1 HFD rescueman was lowered to one of the opihi pickers on the cliff face, and successfully brought him back to safety. The second man was brought up from the shoreline without incident.
Throughout the rescue, heavy rain contributed to the hazardous conditions.
Both were safely brought back without serious injuries.
