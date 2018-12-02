Kipapa Bridge reopens after crews complete $19M worth of improvements

MILILANI (HawaiiNewsNow) - After being closed off and on for more than a year, the Kipapa Bridge on Kamehameha Highway is finally back open Friday in Mililani.
Crews completed the more than $19 million improvement project, which included widening the bridge between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lanikuhana Avenue and adding 7-foot shoulders in both directions.
The bridge’s weight limit more than doubled from 16 to 40 tons and about 80 percent of the project was paid for by federal dollars.
The 85-year-old bridge also has new railings and has been retrofitted.
