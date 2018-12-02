Hungry for ono vegetarian grinds? Check out the new Down to Earth store at Pearlridge

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The two-story Down to Earth store in Pearl City welcomed customers to its grand opening Saturday.
The 13,000 square foot store features a full production kitchen that cooks up tasty vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free treats.
Customers can check out the new pizza station, espresso bar, full-service sandwich and juice bar as well as a 20-foot long hot entree and cold salad bar.
“We’re thrilled to share our passion for a vegetarian lifestyle, sustainable living and organic products, while providing quality great tasting products," said Mark Fergusson, CEO of Down to Earth.
The mezzanine area on the second floor serves as a dining area with free WiFi and provides space for seminars, cooking demonstrations and small functions.
Shareen Uiagalelei, who serves as the deli manager at the new standalone store, said customers “love the food and are so happy that we moved into their neighborhood.”
The store is located in Pearlridge Center East, which is across the street from Pali Momi Medical Center, and will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily.
